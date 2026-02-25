Uma Thurman terrorizes ballerinas in first trailer for Prime Video’s ‘Pretty Lethal’

Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming action thriller Pretty Lethal, a film that places Uma Thurman at the center of a tense and violent story involving a group of young dancers stranded far from safety.

In Pretty Lethal, a team of competitive ballerinas is traveling across Europe to take part in the Budapest Showcase, a high-profile dance event that could define their futures. The journey suddenly stops when their bus breaks down during a storm, leaving the dancers and their coaches stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Looking for shelter, they make their way to a quiet roadside inn nearby. The property is run by Devora Kasimer, a former ballerina played by Uma Thurman. At first, the stop appears harmless enough. But the atmosphere inside the building quickly changes.

The trailer for Pretty Lethal shows the dancers gradually realizing something is wrong. Hallways become escape routes, doors slam shut, and the sense of danger grows with every passing moment. Uma Thurman’s past in the ballet world is hinted at early, suggesting a long history of frustration and disappointment that now shapes her actions.

Soon the young dancers understand they are no longer just guests at the inn. They are trapped.

Scenes in the trailer show the ballerinas trying to survive inside the building as chaos spreads through the rooms and corridors. Injuries mount, costumes become stained with blood, and fear begins to take hold of the group.

With no clear way out, the dancers begin defending themselves. They grab whatever tools or objects they can find around the inn and attempt to fight their way through the night.

At the center of it all stands Uma Thurman, whose character controls the terrifying situation unfolding inside the inn. The footage presents Uma Thurman as the driving force behind the nightmare confronting the stranded performers in Pretty Lethal.

Directed by Vicky Jewson and written by Kate Freund, Pretty Lethal features a cast that includes Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Iris Apatow, Maddie Ziegler, Avantika Vandanapu, and Michael Culkin, alongside Uma Thurman.

The film will stream on Prime Video beginning March 25.