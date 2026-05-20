KARACHI – In a major milestone for the country’s entertainment sector, renowned Pakistani television producer, director, and media executive Dr. Umair Haroon has officially joined the prestigious judging panel for the 2026 International Emmy Awards Competition.

Dr. Haroon’s appointment to the strictly vetted panel follows his election to the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS). With this achievement, he currently stands as the sole Pakistani representative serving on the elite global television body.

The International Emmy Awards jury is highly selective, comprising unique and experienced television professionals from over 60 countries who evaluate global programs and performances.

As part of this benchmark responsibility, Dr. Haroon will serve alongside some of the world’s most influential media heavyweights. The panel features:

CEOs of global media distribution houses

Presidents of major television networks, including Warner Bros. , Gaumont , and Showtime

Premier television showrunners

Academy Award-winning producers

Amplifying Authentic Storytelling on the World Stage

Reacting to the international honor, Dr. Haroon expressed his deep commitment to leveraging this global platform to spotlight the cultural and intellectual depth of Pakistani media.

“Pakistani television has a remarkably rich tradition of storytelling,” Dr. Haroon noted. “From the timeless, classic dramas that defined entire generations to bold, contemporary narratives tackling real-world social issues, I am immensely proud to represent a creative community that brings such authenticity and depth to global screens.”

With over 200 media projects to his credit—ranging from culture-rich documentaries to groundbreaking investigative series—Dr. Haroon’s induction is expected to bridge the gap between Pakistani content creators and the international entertainment industry.