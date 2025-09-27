Umair Jaswal pens a heartfelt note for wife on first wedding anniversary

Singer Umair Jaswal has penned a heartfelt note for his wife as the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary.

Umair Jaswal, 38, who announced last October that he had tied the knot for the second time, after a divorce from actor Sana Javed, turned to his Instagram handle on Friday night, with the very first picture of his wife on display, along with a warm anniversary wish, as he celebrated a year of togetherness with her.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“To my beautiful wife,” Jaswal wrote on the picture. “You are my shade in the scorching sun, the rizq I once prayed for, you are the calm in my smile and the peace that fills my heart.”

“May Allah protect you always, and may His divine light forever surround us,” he added.

“Happy anniversary, my love, even eternity will feel too short with you,” concluded the ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

It is pertinent to mention here that Umair Jaswal, who was previously married to Sana Javed from 2020 to 2023, confirmed his second marriage on October 7 2024, when he shared a picture of himself in the groom attire, and captioned, “ALHAMDULLILAH.”

Meanwhile, his latest post is the very first time he has revealed his wife’s face. However, more details about the identity of the celebrity wife are yet to be disclosed.