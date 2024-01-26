Umair Jaswal asks fans for prayers in viral post

Singer Umair Jaswal made it into the headlines for his latest post on the social media application Instagram.

Umair Jaswal took to the visual-sharing platform Instagram to post a heartfelt message for his fans. He started his post by wishing Jummah Mubarak before going on to thank Almighty Allah for a clear and sunny day.

Moreover, he asked people to pray for rain in the country. He also requested the netizens to pray for the recovery of those suffering from illness.

He finished his message by wishing love to everyone.

“Jummah Mubarak,” the caption read. “Alhamdullilah for clear skies and a bright sunny day. Please do not forget to make special duas for rain in our country and for everyone suffering with respiratory issues. Allah sab ko shifa day . Aameen. Love and Light 💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that his post comes days after his separation from actress and model Sana Javed.

Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal, since 2020. However, their separation was confirmed when the actress married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Since their separation, Umair Jaswal has been posting cryptic messages on social media. A few days ago, he posted his workout video posted by the ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ singer on his Instagram feed, he added the song ‘United in Grief’ by American rapper Kendrick Lamar in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

The lyrics in the post go like, “Tell ’em, tell ’em, tell ’em, tell them your- I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. One thousand, eight hundred and 55 days. I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. Be afraid.”

A day earlier, he also posted a picture on the stories and added John Mayer’s song ‘Who Says’ with the lyrics, “Who says I can’t get stoned, Turn off the lights and the telephone, Me in my house alone, Who says I can’t get stoned.”

