Umar Aalam marries Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony

Tamasha Season 1 winner Umar Aalam married Fizza in an intimate nikah ceremony.

On January 24, 2026, Umar Aalam shared a series of photographs from the couple’s beachside nikah photoshoot on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the special occasion.

For the ceremony, Umar Aalam opted for a traditional pastel-coloured sherwani, while the bride wore a tea-pink lehenga adorned with refined gold embroidery and sequins, complemented by understated jewellery.

The photographs show the newlyweds walking hand in hand along the shoreline, with waves and rocky cliffs providing a serene backdrop.

Images circulating on social media revealed that the ceremony was attended by close family members and friends from the entertainment industry, including Momal Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, television producer Shazia Wajahat and her husband Wajahat Ali, as well as Zhalay Sarhadi, among others.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Emerging actor Saim Ali wrote, “Mubarak mere dost,” while fans described the couple as “adorable” and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

Umar Aalam had proposed to Fizza in December 2024 during a flight, surprising her with a carefully planned and memorable proposal.