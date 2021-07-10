Umar Akmal claims of being attacked outside home, attackers say otherwise

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who had previously remained part of controversies, on Saturday claimed that he has been attacked outside his home in Lahore by two men as police arrested the suspected attackers, ARY NEWS reported.

The middle-order batter, who is currently not part of the Pakistan cricket team touring England, today approached police and submitted a written complaint claiming that he has been attacked by two men with an intention to kill him outside his home.

2 person attacked me out side my home, they were trying to kill me, Umar Akmal has complained Lahore police. pic.twitter.com/2i5Z6DLOYS — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) July 10, 2021



Umar Akmal also provided the police with video evidence of the entire episode.

The police after receiving the complaint immediately arrested the alleged attackers, who claimed that they were fans of the cricketer and tried to take a selfie with him when the situation turned violent.

The other side also approached the police for registering a case against Umar Akmal, claiming that he tortured them along with his servants while taking a selfie with him.

Those arrested included a British and a Pakistani national.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 07, Middle-order batter Umar Akmal apologized for his action to cricket lovers and board in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The video is part of PCB’s rehabilitation program. The 31-year-old Umar previously paid a fine of PKR 4.2 million which was imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) and PCB.

CAS reduced Akmal’s 18-month to 12 months. He was suspended from all forms of the game after PCB found him guilty for being involved in suspicious activities before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

“Seventeen months ago I made a mistake that damaged Pakistan cricket and me. My mistake was that some people contacted me for a suspicious approach which I could not report on time,” Umar said.