Zareen Ghazal reminisces days spent with Umer Sharif, his marriage proposal

Actress Zareen Ghazal, the widow of the late legendary comedian and actor Umer Sharif, recalled their first meeting and how they ended up together.

Zareen Ghazal appeared in the ARY Digital show program ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘, where spoke about her personal and professional life.

Zareen Ghazal said she was told the celebrities who work with Umer Sharif get better salaries as they are high in demand. The actress said he went to Lahore to run his theatre when she decided to collaborate with him on projects.

The actress said she kept her hopes of working with her late husband up as he lived up to his promise of working on Eid projects in Karachi.

Zareen Ghazal said Umer Sharif used to work with a pre-decided cast as not everyone could perform at his level. The actress said that he kept looking at her when she was introduced to him as a “new actress” in a press conference before their play.

Zareen Ghazal recalled her late husband telling her that she would marry him in every drama and used to ask how they looked together. The actress said he proposed to marry her when they visited a shrine in Rawalpindi.

Zareen Ghazal went on to say that she asked for time to decide. The actress said that Umar Sharif asked for her answer when performing Umrah.

She said she couldn’t refuse as she felt it was Almighty Allah’s will.