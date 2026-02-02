Umer Aalam credits social media for his marriage

Actor Umer Aalam recently shared that social media played a significant role in his journey toward marrying Fizza Masroor. Appearing on the show Good Morning Pakistan alongside his newlywed wife, the 32-year-old actor detailed their love story and how they first connected.

Fizza Masroor revealed that she used to create content in addition to her regular job. Their relationship began on Instagram, sparked by a discussion regarding social services. Umer Aalam emphasized that social media was a crucial tool in bringing them together.

Reflecting on their early meetings, Aalam noted, “We also gathered for a friend’s birthday. I kept laughing, and everyone was having fun, but she sat silently.” He added that their natural conversation style then is exactly how it remains today.

Fizza disclosed that they had been in a relationship for four years, starting at a time when they were less known and had lighter workloads. Aalam reflected on his career, stating that while fame is unpredictable, his personal struggle felt complete once success reached his life.

The romance reached a peak in December 2024 when Umer proposed to Fizza during a unique in-flight proposal, which was captured on camera and went viral. Their subsequent wedding received widespread coverage online, highlighting Aalam’s reputation as a genial and well-liked figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.