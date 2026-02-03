Umer Aalam, Fiza Umer's wedding photos goes viral

Umer Aalam and Fiza Umer celebrated their wedding in Karachi. Photos and videos from the events have gone viral on social media.

The wedding was attended by numerous Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Aiman Khan, Manal Khan, Mansha Pasha, Momina Iqbal, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shehryar Munawar, Yashma Gill, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, and Yasir Hussain.

On the wedding day, Aalam wore an off-white traditional sherwani and turban, while his bride, Fiza Umer, donned an orange-hued Indian-style lehenga-Choli. Videos from the celebrations show the couple and their celebrity guests dancing and participating in the festivities.

Friends and fellow actors, including Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shafqat Ali, and Yasir Hussain, were also seen dancing at the event.

The wedding garnered attention online, highlighting Aalam’s standing as a friendly and well-regarded figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.