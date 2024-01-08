The time when two fans misbehaved with Umar Gul

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul recalled his physical altercation with two fans in a Lahore restaurant.

Umar Gul, who is considered one of Pakistan’s greatest pacers, recalled a cousin of his coming to Lahore from Peshawar on a private channel’s talk show. The cricketer said he took him to an eatery which was full of customers.

Umar Gul went on to say that the waiters showed them to their table. He added that as they waited for their food, two fans appeared from behind and asked for his autograph.

When he asked for a pen, one of the two fans taunted him for not having one despite being a prolific cricketer. The legendary cricketer claimed that the other individual had one but was only willing to give it the cricketer took his autograph instead.

He went on to say that he gave the menu cards to the misbehaving fan as there were no papers there. He replied to let it be and there is no problem.

Umar Gul said he gave his autograph and returned the pen. After he was done, the same fan – who had asked for the sign – rolled the signed paper and threw it on the table.

The legendary cricketer added that he noticed them making fun of him. It infuriated him and decided to confront the fans who were accompanied by six others.

He recalled him giving a tight slap to the fan, who fell on the table and started crying.

Umar Gul admitted that he felt bad for what happened but sometimes fans infuriate players and it results in such incidents.