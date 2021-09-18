Umer Sharif’s treatment: CAA yet to receive request for air ambulance’s landing

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not yet received a formal request to seek permission for the landing of an air ambulance that would fly renowned Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif out of the country for medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy with the developments within the aviation authority, the CAA is yet to receive a formal request for the landing of an air ambulance.

They, however, said as soon as the request is received, the air ambulance would be granted permission to land at the airport.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif has Thursday finally received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview.

Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab announced the US Consulate has awarded the legendary comedian medical visa despite his absence and inability to be present before them.

Murtaza Wahab posted a set of tweets from his official Twitter handle announcing the development taking place in the Umer Sharif medical visa case as Sharif had been fighting deteriorating health condition and his family had just recently reached out to the provincial government for aid.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced that the visa interviews of the veteran comedian Umer Sharif family have taken place today.

“Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer bhai for issuance of visa,” the city administrator said.