Fair trial conducted in Umme Rubab case: Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday said the Umme Rubab case was decided after a fair trial, emphasizing that the Sindh government was not a party in the case.

Addressing a joint press conference in Karachi alongside Sharjeel Inam Memon, the minister said the court delivered a detailed verdict after providing both sides a fair opportunity to present their case.

“As a lawyer, I believe there were flaws in the evidence, but both sides got a fair trial,” he said, adding that criticism of the judge on social media is inappropriate.

He emphasized that the complainant has the right to appeal and that the government is not a party to the case.

The minister also condemned aerial firing reported after the verdict and directed authorities to register FIRs against those involved.

“No one is above the law,” he said, noting that similar incidents of firing outside courts had occurred in the past. He added that the sessions judge had taken into account the law and order situation while issuing the verdict.

Earlier, a model criminal court on Monday announced its verdict in the high-profile Mehar triple murder case, acquitting all eight accused allegedly involved in the killing of Umme Rubab Chandio’s family following an eight-year-long legal battle.

Among those acquitted were Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Burhan Khan Chandio, along with former SHO Karim Chandio, Sattar Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Murtaza Chandio, Sikandar Chandio and Zulfiqar Chandio.

Strict security measures were in place in and around the court during the announcement of the verdict.

The gruesome incident took place in Mehar, Sindh, on January 17, 2018, when armed men attacked a house and killed Umme Rubab’s father, grandfather and an uncle.

Those killed included Raees Karamullah Chandio, then chairman of the Baldia Union Council in Mehar taluka, along with his two sons — Mukhtiar Chandio, a member of the district council, and another son who was associated with the Tumandar Council.