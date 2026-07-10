DADU: A close relative of Umme Rubab Chandio, who she says served as her adviser in the high-profile Mehar triple murder case, was shot dead in Dadu, police said.

The deceased, Riaz Ali Chandio, was killed in a firing incident in the Mehar area. Following the incident, Umme Rubab Chandio released a video statement alleging that the attack was carried out by armed men led by Murtaza Chandio, who had recently been released from jail.

She said that Riaz Ali Chandio was her cousin and adviser.

Umme Rubab Chandio accused Murtaza Chandio and Sikandar Chandio of involvement in the killing and alleged that the assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the victim. She also accused the Sindh Police of failing to act against the suspects.

In her video message, she warned that if any further harm came to her or her family members, she would hold the Sardar Chandio responsible.

Meanwhile, police have registered a first information report (FIR) over the murder at Faridabad Police Station.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Ehsan Chandio, who nominated 10 suspects, including Murtaza Chandio, along with two unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, Riaz Ali Chandio had been assisting Umme Rubab Chandio in pursuing the widely publicised case related to the killings of her father, grandfather and uncle.

The complainant alleged that the nominated suspects had repeatedly threatened to kill Riaz Ali Chandio because of his support for Umme Rubab Chandio and eventually shot him dead.

Notably, Murtaza Chandio was previously nominated in the triple murder case involving Umme Rubab Chandio’s family but was acquitted by a court earlier this year.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the nominated suspects, and further investigation into the case is in progress.

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