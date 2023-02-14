Umrah pilgrims can use any airport in Saudi Arabia

Extending facilities for the Umrah pilgrims, the government of Saudi Arabia has allowed passengers to choose any airport to arrive and depart from the kingdom.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, there are no specified airports for the arrival of pilgrims who can enter and leave via any international or regional airport in the kingdom.

In a circular issued by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the authority has directed all national and foreign airlines to allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on schedule flights through any international airport in Saudi Arabia.

“All national and foreign airlines must allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on schedule flights through any international airport in the Kingdom,” it stated.

The airlines have been warned to strictly comply with the orders of the government. Or else, the violators will face legal action.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of Government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible,” read the circular.

