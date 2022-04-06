Umrah: Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for men, women traveling alone

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has eased travel restrictions for pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom for Umrah, a handout issued by the consulate in Karachi said.

According to the handout, men aged below 40-year-old could now travel to the Kingdom without family for Umrah while women under the age of 45-year-old could to travel to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage without ‘mehram’ [male guardian].

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has previously shared guidelines for women travelling for the pilgrimage without male guardians.

Sharing the details, the ministry said that the woman who plans to travel without mehram [male guardian] could obtain visa for Umrah, however, it is mandatory that they are aged above 45-year-old.

The ministry of the Kingdom said that the local travel agents will have to form a woman-only group for the purpose.

It further clarified that women below 45 age group will have to accompany a male guardian [mehram] for performing the pilgrimage.

