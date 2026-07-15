ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan has issued a notification outlining new rules for Umrah services as part of wider reforms aimed at improving oversight and protecting pilgrims.

Under the new rules, only companies approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be permitted to provide services.

Under the Hajj and Umrah Act 2024, Umrah arrangements now fall under the ministry’s regulatory authority.

The ministry also announced, through the notification, that an Umrah Policy Committee has been formed to develop and oversee the new policy framework. The committee will be chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The committee will comprise representatives from the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Law, as well as the Cabinet Division.

The ministry said that a list of approved Umrah operators will be published on its official website and urged pilgrims to make bookings only through authorized companies.

It also warned that travelers who choose unregistered operators will do so at their own risk, adding that complaints will only be accepted against companies officially approved by the ministry.

Pilgrims have also been advised to make payments through formal banking channels and to retain payment receipts, contracts, and other relevant documents.

According to the ministry, the new regulations are intended to improve transparency and accountability, safeguard the rights of pilgrims, and discourage the operation of illegal or unregistered Umrah service providers.