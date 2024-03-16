UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution calling for unitedly fighting Islamophobia

The UN General Assembly adopted Pakistan’s resolution, by a big majority, that calls for, among other elements, concerted action to fight ongoing violence against Muslims and requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Prior to adopting the new resolution, entitled: ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia’, by a vote of 113 in favour to none against, with 44 abstentions, the 193-member Assembly rejected two amendments proposed by a group of European nations. India, along with most of European states, abstained on the resolution.

The proposals would have replaced key language in the resolution, including calling for a focal point instead of a UN special envoy and removing references to the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The UN created the International Day through a resolution adopted following attacks on two mosques Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 51 people dead on this day in 2019.

Two years ago, the General Assembly declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia under the terms of a resolution, also presented by Pakistan, with the sponsorship of the OIC and other Like-minded Member States.

Introducing the resolution, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said despite the resolution and other actions as well as efforts by leaders promoting inter-religious and inter-communal harmony, the incidents of Islamophobia – of discrimination, prejudice and violence against Muslims – have risen exponentially both at the societal and State levels.

“These are manifested by the despicable acts of desecration of the Holy Quran with seven such incidents recorded last year alone,” he said.

“The lynching of Muslims by ‘cow vigilantes’: They are manifested by the widespread hate speech against Muslims, online and offline, in discrimination in education and employment.

“In attacks on women wearing the hijab. In the vandalization and destruction of mosques and other holy sites. In racial and religious profiling. In the media outlets, spawning hate and prejudice and fueling hate and prejudice. In the calls for genocide against Muslim minorities which go unpunished,”the Pakistani envoy added.

But most governments , he said, refuse to adopt laws and rules that would prevent and punish such acts of Islamophobia and incitement to violence on the spurious agenda of the right to “freedom of expression”.

“Yet,” he said, “this freedom ends if the Holocaust is denied. This freedom ends if you are demonstrating for Palestinian rights or protesting against Israel’s ‘plausible genocide’ in Gaza.”

“What is worse is that Islamophobia is not only tolerated, but propagated by a growing number of States and political leaders in the democracies.” Ambassador Akram said, noting the rise of right wing and fascist partners in recent elections confirms and consolidates this Islamophobic trend.

“This could lead to an inter-regional anti-Muslim ‘coalition of the killing.’

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pakistani envoy said the Indian leader “gleefully consecrates a Hindu Temple on the ruins of a historic 500-year-old Mosque.”

“A citizenship law is implemented that would deny asylum to Muslims alone and is designed to render 200 million Muslims either stateless or second-class citizens, he said.

“A Home Minister (Amit Shah) castigates the police for being ‘too lenient’ against pro-Palestinian demonstrators opposing Israel’s brutal Gaza campaign.

“Immigration policies are designed to deliberately exclude Muslims. Hijab bans are officially imposed. The Muslim call to prayer is prohibited in some States and ridiculous rules have been promulgated to prevent so-called ‘love jihad’ in the ‘largest democracy’. Islamic names of cities are being replaced. The Islamic legacy is to be obliterated.”

He added, “The killing of over 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza mostly women and children and calls for genocide against them has been justified by describing them as ‘human animals’. The same mindset has led to the foreign occupation and suppression of Muslims elsewhere and to the series of foreign interventions in Muslim countries.”