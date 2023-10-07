UN agencies ask Pakistan to protect vulnerable Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration have expressed their readiness to provide support to Pakistan in registering and managing Afghan nationals.

In a joint statement in Bangkok on Saturday, the UN agencies said they have a longstanding and strong collaboration with Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.

The UN agencies appealed to Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return.

It said Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls.

Govt asks all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan by Nov 1

The UNHCR and IOM appreciated Pakistan’s generous hospitality towards Afghan nationals for over four decades, despite challenges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government had set a deadline of November 01 for illegal residents and migrants to leave the country otherwise will be deported.

The caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti formed a task force that will take action against illegal immigrants.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.