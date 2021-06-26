UN body shows concern over eviction of people along Karachi nullahs

KARACHI: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed its concern over eviction of people living along Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi.

“These actions were undertaken by city authorities without adequate consultation with the affected residents, no relocation plan, and disparate and insufficient compensation for the displaced,” the United Nations experts said in a statement.

According to the experts, 96,000 people may be affected by the demolition of 12,000 houses along Karachi nullahs.

The experts further expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s dismissal of stay orders issued by the Anti-Encroachment tribunal, which has saved some houses from demolition.

“In the wake of this decision, there are worrying reports that demolitions are underway again in Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, causing continuing stress and anxiety to residents,” the experts said.

According to the statement, while human rights laws allow for resettlement when there is an unavoidable risk of flooding, a project like this “requires due process and full compliance with international human rights norms.”

Last year, the port city was hit by the worst rainfall it had seen in decades. Several people were killed and multiple buildings were destroyed. In response to the 2020 floods, the authorities began clearing the territory and re-modelling the narrow nullahs in the city having thousands houses alongside.