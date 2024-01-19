UN chief calls for ‘maximum restraint’ amid Iran-Pak tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for “maximum restraint” after Pakistan’s precision retaliatory strikes in Iran.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the recent exchanges of fire between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to questions at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief, who is in Switzerland, urged both countries to “exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions”.

Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Thursday after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Pakistani strikes had hit “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“We would like to underscore that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means, through dialogue and cooperation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighbourly relations,” the UN spokesperson said.

The UN Secretary-General in a statement asked both sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any further escalation.

Antonio Guterres underlines that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighbourly relations.