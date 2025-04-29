UN chief offers support for India-Pakistan de-escalation, dialogue

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering his support for initiatives aimed at promoting de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

He reiterated his readiness to support any initiative—mutually acceptable to both parties—that promotes de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue, a statement by the office of his spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation between India and Pakistan. He strongly urges both governments to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any escalation,” the statement read.

Guterres reaffirmed his belief that even the most difficult issues can be resolved peacefully through meaningful and constructive dialogue.

“He stands ready to support any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue,” the statement added.

The UN also stated that the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has no presence in the area where the attack occurred. However, it continues to implement its mandate of observing developments related to the 1971 ceasefire along the Line of Control.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif while reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country was open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”