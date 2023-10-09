UN chief says ‘deeply distressed’ by Israeli siege of Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he is ‘deeply distressed’ by Israeli complete siege of Gaza Strip.

He said that “I have just concluded an extraordinary meeting of senior UN leaders to discuss the unprecedented developments in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The UN chief condemned the attacks by Hamas and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza periphery, which have left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured.

Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel.

Relief and entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated – and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs.

He urged all sides and the relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip.

The UN chief appealed to the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort.

Antonio Guterres said that it’s time to end this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization. Israel must see its legitimate needs for security materialized and Palestinians must see a clear perspective for the establishment of their own state realized.

Hamas attack

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas raged Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were “embarking on a long and difficult war”.

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive early Saturday.

Gun battles raged between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 Israel locations, including at least two where gunmen were holding hostages, the army said.

It later added that it had fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area, without providing further details.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by Hamas attack,” Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday.

“The first stage is ending at this time by the destruction of the vast majority of the enemy forces that infiltrated our territory.

“At the same time, we have begun the offensive phase, which will continue with neither limitations nor respite until the objectives are achieved. We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win.”