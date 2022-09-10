UN chief visits damaged world heritage site Mohenjo Daro

United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited the UNESCO world heritage archeological site Mohenjo Daro that was badly damaged due to floods and heavy rains, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah briefed him about the preservation work of the Mohenjo Daro sites. The minister told Guterres that the archeological site had received 943milimetres of rain in the past two months.

Talking to the media, the UNSG reiterated that Pakistan had no capacity to rebuilding and reconstruction and urged the global community to play its role in this regard.

Accompanied UNSG @antonioguterres to Usta Muhammad, Larkana & Moen jo Daro today. He personally witnessed scale of climate carnage & heard from flood affectees,displaced ppl & first responders.🇵🇰 greatly appreciates his timely visit & efforts in mobilizing int. support pic.twitter.com/OecsxpiQpg — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 10, 2022

He said the recent floods in Pakistan had been the result of climate change and the country was among the top countries that had been facing the adverse impacts of such phenomenon.

Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in the country’s northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,391 people, sweeping away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops.

UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres and UNESCO Islamabad Director @yfilalimeknassi visited Moenjodaro earlier today, accompanied by government officials. UNESCO is committed to supporting the recovery of flood-affected heritage sites & cultural practitioners in #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FGDfblcVbb — UNESCO Islamabad (@unescoisb) September 10, 2022

During his visit to flood-affected areas in Sindhtoday, Antonio Guterres has once again urged the international community to support flood-hit Pakistan as the country needed ‘massive’ financial help to overcome the crises.

According to details, the UNSG made the remarks in Sukkur where he was given a detailed briefing by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah about the devastation caused by floods in the province.

“It is not a matter of generosity, but a matter of justice,” Antonio Guterres said reiterating the United Nations’ commitment, strong support and solidarity with the flood-affected populace of Pakistan.

“The UN absolutely supported the Pakistani nation and requested the well-resourced nations to support the country massively, so that it could face the future challenges of climatic changes and save its nation,” he added.

He stressed that the international community must realize the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as nature was striking back in the form of natural calamities.

Comments