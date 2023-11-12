UN condemns ‘acts of war’ on Gaza hospitals

UNITED NATIONS: There can be no justification for any “acts of war” in or around any healthcare facilities, senior UN officials said Sunday amidst reports that Gaza’s largest hospital has come under attack by Israeli forces as they battle the Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged enclave.

But the Israeli occupation military denied having targeted Al-Shifa Hospital, which they claim is above a Hamas command post. At the same time, the Israeli military admitted that fighting is happening “around” the hospital.

UN relief and humanitarian affairs chief, Martin Griffiths, tweeted that in light of “horrific reports of attacks”, there could be “no justification for acts of war in healthcare facilities leaving them with no power, food or water and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee. “This is unconscionable, reprehensible and must stop,” he said.

“Hospitals must be places of greater safety and those who need them must trust that they are places of shelter and not of war.”

“WHO calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients. All hostages must receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally.”

The UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, reinforced the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, stressing that civilian infrastructure “cannot be used for military operations.”

News reports quoting a non-governmental organization representing doctors said that two premature babies have died in the last few hours at Al-Shifa after the last working generator was damaged during airstrikes. The hospital has reportedly now run out of water, food, and electricity.

Latest figures from OCHA, sourcing the health ministry in Gaza – which the UN regards as reliable – report that more than 10,800 have been killed in the enclave since the 7 October attacks and more than 26,900 injured.