UN experts condemn crackdown on women by Afghan morality police

A protest against the measures on Tuesday was broken up by force and a boy was shot dead, the UN said, while witnesses told AFP that security forces opened fire. Police have denied that any weapons were used.

In a statement on Thursday, 10 independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said at least two people were killed, and over 20 were wounded.

“Allegations that women were detained for dress code violations are deeply concerning and may constitute arbitrary and unlawful detention, as it appears to penalise the exercise of their right to freedom of expression and right to be free from gender discrimination,” the experts’ statement said.

“Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights,” it added.

The dress code is governed by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV), and women must be almost entirely covered when they leave home.

Many women wear a flowing abaya robe, a Muslim headscarf and a face covering, rather than a chador or burqa.

MSF medic detained

The women detained in Herat included a medical worker employed by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

She was heading to work at Herat Regional Hospital’s pediatric ward when she was stopped by the morality police on Saturday and accused of failing to comply with the dress code, the NGO said.

The medic was held for two days and released after having to sign, together with her husband and relatives, a written commitment to wear clothing mandated by the PVPV.

MSF “is outraged by the arrest and detention of one of its employees as part of the enforcement of dress code requirements in the city”, the group said.

“This incident is not isolated. Women in Afghanistan already face very severe restrictions on movement and access to public life.”

The PVPV has not commented on the detention of women in Herat over dress code violations, despite requests for comment from AFP.

However, the ministry’s department in Herat said new regulations had recently come into force and warned that violations could lead to detention or imprisonment.

A list of rules to follow, published by Herat’s PVPV wing on Wednesday, included a ban on wearing make-up or showing any hair, and an order to wear socks.