UN reaches out to Pakistan to operationalize Strait of Hormuz task force

The United Nations has engaged Pakistan in efforts to operationalize a special task force to safeguard critical shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday, announced the launch of a dedicated task force to develop mechanisms ensuring the safe passage of humanitarian supplies and essential agricultural goods through the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes amid a near-total halt in traffic through the key waterway due to the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, raising concerns over global food security and humanitarian operations.

“As the conflict in the Middle East unfolds and threatens to intensify, disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait risk creating ripple effects, impacting humanitarian needs and agricultural production in the coming months,” UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.

Dujarric stressed that “immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences.”

The task force will be led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). It will include representatives from the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Additional entities may be invited as needed.

He said the task force would be operationalized in close consultation with relevant UN member states, adding that Pakistan is among the key countries that have been contacted so far.

The mechanism aims to facilitate fertilizer trade, including the movement of related raw materials, while ensuring full respect for national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks.

“If successful, it would also build confidence among member states in the diplomatic approach to the conflict and serve as a valuable step toward a broader political settlement,” Dujarric added.

As part of wider peace efforts, the Secretary-General’s personal envoy, Jean Arnault, will lead political engagement with relevant member states, supported by the task force.

According to the IMO, around 2,000 vessels and 20,000 seafarers have been affected by the conflict and the resulting disruption to shipping in the Strait.

Earlier this week, Iranian authorities said in a letter to the IMO that all “non-hostile” vessels would be granted safe passage.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil surged to $110.82 per barrel, compared to around $72 before the escalation of the Israeli and U.S. bombing campaign.