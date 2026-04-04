Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

Israeli forces destroyed 17 surveillance cameras linked to the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers’ main headquarters in southern Lebanon in 24 hours, a UN security official told AFP on Saturday.

Since the start of the Israel-Hezbollah war on March 2, the UN force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been caught in the crossfire in the country’s south, with Hezbollah launching attacks on Israel and its troops, and Israeli forces pushing into border towns.

The official, who requested anonymity, said “17 of our headquarters’ cameras have been destroyed by the Israeli army” in the coastal town of Naqura.

On Thursday, UNIFIL spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel told AFP peacekeepers had seen “Israeli soldiers conducting demolitions of large parts” of Naqura since the start of the week.

“Not only have these demolitions destroyed civilian homes and businesses, but the strength of the blasts have caused damage to UNIFIL’s headquarters,” she added.

Three Indonesian peacekeepers from the UN force have been killed in two separate incidents over the past week.

UNIFIL also reported Friday an “explosion” in one of its bases near Odaisseh in south Lebanon that wounded three personnel, adding that they “do not yet know the origin of the explosion”.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of firing ” a rocket that landed in a UNIFIL outpost”.

The UN office in Jakarta said on Saturday the wounded were Indonesian.

Indonesia condemned the incident as “unacceptable”, saying “these events underscore the urgent need to strengthen protection for UN peacekeeping forces amid an increasingly dangerous conflict situation”.

According to the UN, 97 force members have been killed in violence since its establishment in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon.

“This has been a difficult week for peacekeepers working near the central part of UNIFIL’s area of operations,” Ardiel said in her statement.

She added that UNIFIL “reminds all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, including by avoiding combat activities nearby that could put them in danger”.