UN peacekeeping chief lauds Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism

RAWALPINDI: The United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed in the meeting.

COAs Bajwa appreciated the role of the office of Under Secretary in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism.

UN peacekeeping chief expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the victims’ families.

