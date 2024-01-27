21.9 C
UN welcomes restoration of Pak-Iran friendly ties

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) has welcomed as a “positive development” that Pakistan and Iran have formally resumed their friendly relations following the recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries. 

Earlier in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the envoys of Pakistan and Iran had arrived at their respective embassies in Islamabad and Tehran “as per understanding between the two countries”.

“It is a positive development… good relations between Iran and Pakistan are important for the stability in the regions,” UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP correspondent.

The return of the two countries’s envoys to their respective positions will be followed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Pakistan on Jan 29.

The developments come days after tensions escalated between the neighbours following an Iranian air strike in Pakistan, leading Islamabad to strike terrorist hideouts in the neighbouring country’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

