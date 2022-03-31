Unannounced power load shedding challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A panel of lawyers have filed petition in Lahore High Court against unannounced power load shedding, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and other concerned have been made party in the case.

Lahore suffering from 12 hours power load shedding in a day, a petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel of lawyers, pleaded to the court.

Power outages without announcement have crippled life in the city, according to the petition.

The petitioners have sought court action against the chief of the power utility and other responsible persons.

The power crisis across the country has intensified as the overall electricity shortfall reached 5000 megawatts.

According to sources, the unannounced load-shedding has begun across the country as the electricity shortfall has reached 5000MW.

Sources privy to the development said that several power plants working on gas, coal and furnace oil have been closed. The duration of load-shedding in Punjab has reached 3 to 10 hours.

Lahore Electricity Supply Company Limited (LESCO) is facing shortage of 1000mw as the demand is 4,100mw and the available power is 3,100mw.

The Power Division, ahead of Ramazan, had last Thursday decided zero load-shedding on timings of Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayer across the country.

Comments