Uncharted, The Last of US new games can be in the works

Naughty Dog has hinted at new games in the much-beloved “Uncharted” and “The Last of US” video game franchise.

It had seemed like the Uncharted series came to an end following the events about the protagonist Nathan Drake which unfolded in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

However, Naughty Dog may be coming back with some more instalments.

Naughty Dog’s co-president Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann, while talking to Game Informer, had said that they would like to continue with the projects if they get time.

“I think the easy answer is: both,” Wells said simply. “I think there’s excitement to develop new IP, but there is still a ton of love for Uncharted and The Last of Us, and I think you’ll see both kinds of projects from us in the future.”

However, it does not confirm whether they would be working on new games but it has been a while since an official of the company has spoken about it.

It remains to be seen as to which these games would be releasing on.

The report mentioned that a stand-alone The Last of US game is also in the making.

“Uncharted 4” was billed as the last adventure of fortune hunter Nathan Drake, who is pulled from retirement for a “globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure.”

In 2016, it set a record for PlayStation 4 consoles in North America, where it became the fastest-selling exclusive title for the latest-generation Sony console, according to the Japan-based entertainment titan.