Unclaimed bodies of newborns: Sindh police issue strict orders

KARACHI: Sindh police issued strict orders for the mandatory registration of the First Information Reports (FIRs) and medical examination of all unclaimed bodies of newborn babies across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh took notice of the police negligence in the legal process after the recovery of unclaimed dead bodies of newborn babies and their secret disposal by anonymous culprits at street garbage sites and unattended routes.

The IG Sindh office issued strict orders to all officers of all districts across the province to mandatory register FIRs and conduct medical examinations of all bodies of newborns to curb the heinous crime.

The letter read that unidentified dead bodies of newborn babies are being secretly disposed-off by anonymous culprits mostly at street garbage sites or unattended routes and areas of districts of Sindh.

“The act itself is unhuman and falls under the relevant penal provision of law (Section 328 & 329) defined In Pakistan Penal Code (PPC),” it added.

“Whoever, by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of e child whether such child dies before or after or during its birth, intentionally conceals or endeavours to conceal the birth shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

The IG Sindh office took action to stop the illegal practice of handing over the unclaimed bodies of newborns to welfare organizations for their burial without carrying out inquest proceedings under 174 Crpe and registration of FIR.

The IG Sindh directed all officers to ensure inquest proceedings, medical examinations through medico-legal officers (MLOs) and FIR registration at the concerned police stations to trace the culprits.

It has also been directed to ensure the completion of the legal formalities when an unclaimed body of a newborn is handed over to the welfare organizations for burial and safekeeping.

Additionally, police officers have also been ordered to sensitize the welfare organisations to immediately notify the concerned police stations after receiving information about an unclaimed dead body of a newborn baby and prior to its collection from the spot.

The move would enable the local police to collect and secure relevant evidence from the scene and process the case as per law.