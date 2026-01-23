Uncle Floyd, the heartbeat of New Jersey comedy, passes away at 74

Famed American comedian Uncle Floyd has passed away, and with him goes a piece of New Jersey’s cultural soul.

Floyd Vivino, known to generations simply as Uncle Floyd, died at the age of 74 after quietly battling health issues for more than two years. The news was confirmed by his brother, Jerry Vivino, who shared a heartfelt message online announcing the loss of the family’s beloved eldest brother.

For New Jersey, Uncle Floyd was never just a comedian or a TV personality. He was a familiar face, a shared reference point, the kind of performer who felt like he belonged to everyone. Born in Paterson in 1951 and a lifelong resident of Passaic County, Uncle Floyd built a career that was inseparable from the state itself.

The Uncle Floyd Show, which aired on local cable from 1974 to 2001, turned him into a cult icon. It was strange, funny, low-budget and unapologetically local — and that was the point. At its height, Uncle Floyd’s fan club stretched well beyond state lines, with thousands of devoted followers across the country.

After television, Floyd Vivino didn’t slow down. If anything, he worked harder. He performed hundreds of live comedy shows every year, showing up at town events, theaters and community halls in his trademark porkpie hat and plaid coat. Uncle Floyd knew New Jersey crowds because he was New Jersey. His jokes landed differently because they came from lived experience.

Uncle Floyd’s reach extended far beyond the Garden State. He appeared in Good Morning, Vietnam and earned admiration from some of the biggest names in music and comedy, including David Bowie. Yet fame never pulled him away from his roots or his old-school comedic style.

Even late in his career, Floyd Vivino embraced being a throwback, a performer who felt more at home in an earlier era, driven by vaudeville rhythms and pure audience connection.

The family will hold a private funeral, with a public celebration of Floyd Vivino’s life to be announced later. For now, New Jersey mourns one of its own, a man who made the state laugh, feel seen, and feel connected for nearly five decades.

Uncle Floyd may be gone, but in the comedy world, he will never be forgotten.