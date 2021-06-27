Uncle turns out to be killer of four-year-old girl in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: Police on Sunday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a four-year-old girl as his own uncle turned out to be the killer of his niece in Khanewal, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Additional Inspector General Police (AIG) South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said that the minor girl’s uncle was taken into custody on suspicion, adding that the suspect during initial interrogation confessed to killing his niece.

The suspect told the police that he had kidnapped his niece and strangled her to death on the same day. After killing the minor girl, her uncle bundled her body in an auto-rickshaw and threw it in a nearby field, the police officer added.

