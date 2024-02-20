22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Under-construction building collapses in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A tragic incident was reported from Lahore, where the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on the neighboring house, resulting in the death of a three-year-old minor and two others injured, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rescue officials revealed that a 3-year-old girl lost her life meanwhile the father of the deceased and his other daughter, aged seven, suffered injuries.

Upon getting information related to the incident, the rescue authorities, along with local law enforcement, were quick to respond to the scene.

While law enforcement apprehended the laborers at the construction site, the victim took legal action by filing a complaint against the building owner.

Back in 2020, at least three persons lost their lives and five others were wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident took place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad, and 23-year-old Nadeem.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources told the media that the incident occurred due to digging land inside the seminary.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.