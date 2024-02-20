Under-construction building collapses in Lahore

LAHORE: A tragic incident was reported from Lahore, where the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on the neighboring house, resulting in the death of a three-year-old minor and two others injured, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rescue officials revealed that a 3-year-old girl lost her life meanwhile the father of the deceased and his other daughter, aged seven, suffered injuries.

Upon getting information related to the incident, the rescue authorities, along with local law enforcement, were quick to respond to the scene.

While law enforcement apprehended the laborers at the construction site, the victim took legal action by filing a complaint against the building owner.

Back in 2020, at least three persons lost their lives and five others were wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident took place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad, and 23-year-old Nadeem.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources told the media that the incident occurred due to digging land inside the seminary.