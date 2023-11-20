Under-training police officer involved in Orangi Town heist: sources

KARACHI: Evidence point out involvement of an under-training police officer in Orangi Town sector 5 heist, police sources said.

According to sources, evidence surfaced that an under-training DSP of District South Police has been involved in the robbery in which around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold jewelry and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town.

Police sources said that the special party of the suspected officer was used to be involved in illegal police raids in the past.

The police have returned back half of the robbed cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and laptop.

Police officers also exerting pressure over the aggrieved person to avoid registration of FIR of the incident, sources added.

“The robbers, in police uniform as well as plain cloth, were entered in house and taken the family members hostage,” complainant Amir Baig earlier said.

“They entered in house at 2:20am in the night and after taking the family hostage started looting valuables, and fled from the house at around 4:00am,” aggrieved citizen said.

“They also taken two brothers with them while leaving the house and dropped them at Baloch Pull.”

He said the robbers had arrived in police mobile, a Vigo, Mehran car and motorbikes adding that the number of armed men involved in the heist was more than 15.