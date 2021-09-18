Underage drivers, parents fined over Rs11.8m in Karachi in 15 days

KARACHI: Traffic police in Karachi have collected a fine of Rs11.8 million during an ongoing drive against underage drivers in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, Rs11.8 million have been collected in the crackdown launched on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the last 15 days.

5,800 challans were served to the parents and the owners of the vehicles over underage driving, while more than 12,000 challans were served to the children under the age of 18 years, found driving the vehicles in the city.

The police collected a fine of Rs.5.8 million from the parents, while Rs6 million from the underage drivers during the campaign.

In June this year, the officials of the Karachi Traffic police were rewarded with Rs20,000 cash over issuing challans to traffic violators in the city.

The ceremony to reward traffic cops for the highest challans was held at Preedy police station by District City Traffic Police, where SSP City Ahmed Baig distributed cash rewards among the cops.

Those rewarded with the money included 36 section and challan officers for issuing the most number of traffic tickets to the violators during a period between January to June 2021.