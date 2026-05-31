Underage marriage: Police arrest bridegroom, father in Dadu

DADU: Dadu police foiled an underage marriage and arrested the bridegroom and his father in a raid and registered a case against them.

According to police, the department was reported about the marriage of an underage 12-year girl in jurisdiction of the A-Section police station in Dadu.

“A police party led by SHO Liaquat Ali Sarki conducted raid and taken the underage bride in police custody,” officials said.

Police officials also detained bridegroom Raja Panhwar and his father Niaz Panhwar.

A case has been registered under the Child Marriage Act against the bridegroom, Nikahkhwan and parents of bride and the groom, police said.

Despite underage marriage has been prohibited under the law, child marriages are common in several parts of Pakistan, which has been among the countries having highest number of girls married before the age of 18 in the world, according to a news report.