Unemployed youth climbs cellphone tower in Jhelum, video goes viral

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising incident, a man climbed a mobile tower in Punjab’s Jhelum district and demanded a job from Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

The incident was reported near the Lilla-Jhelum interchange where a man climbed up the mobile tower.

As police tried to bring him down, the man maintained that he will only climb down if he gets a government job letter from federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is also an MNA from the Jhelum constituency.

Read More: MAN CLIMBS CELLPHONE TOWER IN ISLAMABAD, DEMANDS PREMIERSHIP

Police and rescue agencies reached the spot and tried to convince the man to climb down but their all efforts went in vain.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!