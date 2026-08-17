UNESCO jobs: Here's how Pakistani professionals can apply

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has shared information regarding career opportunities at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), inviting qualified and experienced professionals to explore international employment opportunities with the UN agency.

The initiative provides Pakistani professionals with an opportunity to pursue careers in an international working environment, particularly in fields related to education, science, culture, administration, finance, engineering and other specialized areas.

According to the information circulated by BEOE, UNESCO offers professional positions across different grades, including P-1, P-2, P-3, P-4, P-5, D-1 and D-2. The eligibility requirements, professional experience and responsibilities vary according to the nature and level of each position.

Educational qualifications and professional experience

Candidates interested in UNESCO positions are required to meet the educational and professional criteria specified for each vacancy.

Relevant university degrees, professional qualifications and practical experience are among the key requirements for professional-level positions.

Candidates with backgrounds in education, engineering, science, finance, social sciences, management and other specialized disciplines may find opportunities relevant to their qualifications.

Strong communication skills and proficiency in international working languages, particularly English and French where required, may also be important for certain positions.

International career and employment benefits

Working with UNESCO can provide professionals with valuable international exposure and the opportunity to contribute to projects involving education, scientific development, cultural preservation and international cooperation.

Depending on the position and applicable employment conditions, UNESCO positions may offer a range of benefits and allowances in addition to the basic salary.

These may include family-related benefits, education-related support, travel benefits and other allowances applicable under the organization’s rules.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the specific vacancy announcement because salary packages, allowances, qualifications and employment conditions differ from one position to another.

Application process

Interested candidates are required to apply through the official UNESCO careers portal. Applicants should carefully review the job description, eligibility criteria, required professional experience and application deadline before submitting their applications.

Candidates should ensure that their CV/resume, educational credentials, professional experience and other required information are complete and accurate. Where required, applicants should also provide a cover letter or other supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted online through UNESCO’s official recruitment system rather than through unofficial agents or third-party platforms.

Important advice for applicants

The BEOE announcement highlights the importance of exploring legitimate international employment opportunities through recognized channels. Pakistani professionals interested in UNESCO careers should verify every vacancy directly through the organization’s official careers website before submitting personal information or documents.

Applicants are also advised to check the closing date of each vacancy, as positions may be removed from the recruitment portal after the deadline.

Official UNESCO careers portal

Candidates can view current vacancies, job descriptions, eligibility requirements and application procedures through the official UNESCO careers website.

Official application portal: https://careers.unesco.org/go/All-jobs-openings/784002/