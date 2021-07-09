Unfollow me if you have an issue with my husband: Ghana Ali

Ghana Ali has had enough of the rude comments about her husband on social media and wants people to simply unfollow her instead.

Ghana tied the knot with her husband Umair Gulzar in an intimate ceremony back in May 2021 and the couple has since been at the receiving end of relentless trolling.

While the Bhool actor has regularly slammed such trolls, she was pushed to her limits once again on Thursday. Taking to Instagram to post a picture with her husband, Ghana said, “My husband likes to wear black and in his closet, you’ll mostly find black! If you guys have an issue with it simply unfollow!”

“I can’t be asked to listen to anybody’s crap or reply to it!” she added.

Earlier, when Ghana shared pictures from her wedding, she was forced to school people leaving nasty comments.

While Ghana had not shared any wedding pictures with her husband on her profile earlier, she did reshare pictures on her Instagram stories, and netizens were quick to run a background check on her husband, who is allegedly already married and also has a child.

GHANA ALI TIES THE KNOT, SCHOOLS ONLINE TROLLS CRITICIZING HER HUSBAND

Some even took to leaving nasty comments about her husband’s appearance, one of which read, “I thought it’s her chacha or uncle.”

Ghana Ali responded to this comment, saying, “Aunty bol lu but don’t say anything about my husband! Please it’s a request.”