The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has encouraged young people to take advantage of employment opportunities at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)UNICEF, stating that the platform offers both professional growth and an opportunity to serve humanity.

UNICEF operates in more than 190 countries worldwide, with over 15,000 employees, 85 per cent of whom are serving in field operations.

The statement noted that UNICEF offers career opportunities in a range of sectors, including child protection, education, nutrition, emergency response, IT, supply chain, and logistics.

It also highlighted the availability of internship programmes and professional categories such as International Professional, National Officer, and General Service roles.

Employment contracts vary in nature, with some positions offered on a temporary or short-term basis, while others are provided under fixed contracts ranging from one to two years.

Regarding eligibility, the bureau stated that applicants are required to possess relevant academic qualifications, between one and ten years of experience, and proficiency in English as well as other United Nations languages.

The bureau added that young people can also engage with UNICEF through voluntary services, allowing them to gain international-level experience.

Interested candidates were advised to visit UNICEF’s official careers portal https://jobs.unicef.org/en-us/listing/ for details of current vacancies and application procedures.

Applicants were further urged to rely only on authentic information and consult official websites before applying for any position.