Union sign F Agustin Anello on permanent transfer

The Philadelphia Union signed forward Agustin Anello on a permanent transfer from Uruguayan side Boston River on Tuesday.

With the transfer, Anello’s contract is guaranteed through the 2028-29 season with an option for the 2029-30 season.

“Agustin is a versatile, dynamic attacker,” Philadelphia Union head coach Bradley Carnell said in a news release. “His development in Europe, combined with his recent breakout in Uruguay, reflects a clear upward trajectory. As a domestic player with U.S. Youth National Team experience, he fits our profile well, and we’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”

Anello, 23, recorded six goals and one assist in 14 Clausura matches with Boston River of in Liga AUF Uruguaya in 2025. The Miami native made came up in the academies of Cornella and RCD Espanyol in Spain before making his professional debut with Belgium’s Lommel SK in 2021, where he made 42 appearances.

Anello made two appearances with the USMNT U-23 team, making his debut in November 2023 as a substitute vs. Iraq.

The Union open the season Feb. 21 at DC United.