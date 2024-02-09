20.9 C
US looks forward to complete results reflecting “will of Pakistanis”

Reacting to Pakistan’s general elections 2024, the United States (US) said it looked forward to “timely and complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people”, as Washington listed US concerns with the process.

“We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.


“We condemn electoral violence… and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated,” he added.

Miller, however, noted the administration of President Joe Biden was “prepared to work with the next Pakistani government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests,” including trade, investment and security cooperation.

 

The vote count is underway after millions of Pakistanis exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for five-year term amid the countrywide internet and mobile shutdown, political violence, and terror attacks.

As many as 17,816 independent and party-affiliated candidates contested for 265 National Assembly, 296 Punjab Assembly, 130 Sindh Assembly, 113 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 51 Balochistan seats.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan: Latest party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 212 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 90 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 60 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 48 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched eight NA seats and IPP and PML-Q got two seats each.

 

