United States to bloster Pakistan’s counterterrorism capabilites

WASHINGTON: The United States will allocate millions of dollars to enhance Pakistan’s counterterrorism capabilities, confirmed by State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

Despite concerns from some US lawmakers, the aid package aims to strengthen Pakistan’s security forces and improve their capacity to combat terrorism effectively.

During a briefing, the State Department spokesperson was asked to comment on the aid package for Pakistani security forces and a letter from US lawmakers to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting the suspension of assistance to Pakistan. Miller responded, “I wouldn’t want to preview how we would respond to the letter here. We obviously respond directly to those members of Congress.”

He continued, “We will be pursuing four new initiatives to support the Balochistan Police and their efforts to protect and serve their local communities.” Miller outlined the initiatives, stating, “We’re going to provide $4 million in assistance to expand the Anti-Terrorist force training facility, $2 million to repair or replace 10 flood-damaged police stations, $2 million to construct 10 new police stations and incorporate the same model to improve service to women, girls, and all Pakistanis, and then an additional $250,000 in equipment to protect law enforcement officers in the course of conducting their work.”

Miller emphasized that these initiatives build on more than 40 years of partnership between the US mission in Pakistan and the Pakistani government on civilian security and the rule of law. “From our standpoint, the partnership improves justice institutions and provides law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to protect Pakistani citizens,” he added.

When asked to confirm or deny reports of US Ambassador Donald Blome meeting with Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Miller refused to comment and referred the journalist to the US Embassy in Islamabad. He clarified that the United States does not take positions on candidates for political office in Pakistan or any other country.

Regarding the Pakistani Government’s decision not to deport Afghan refugees waiting for American visas, Miller noted that the US and Pakistan are in close and constant communication on the safety of individuals in the US pipeline. He stated, “It is our desire to work in good faith with the government of Pakistan to address any concerns that it may have. Our key concern is the safety of the vulnerable, at-risk individuals.”

“We believe it is in both our countries’ interest to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers,” Miller added. “We join all of our partners in urging all countries, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, and strongly encourage all of Afghanistan’s neighbors to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and coordinate with international humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance.”