United States welcomes Modi’s greetings to Shehbaz Sharif

WASHINGTON: United States has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister.

State Department spokesperson, Mathew Miller, told a press briefing that the United States values its relationships with both India and Pakistan. “We welcome the Prime Minister’s statement. The United States values its relationship with both India and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a productive and peaceful relationship,” Miller said while responding to a question from an ARY News correspondent.

When asked whether the US would welcome future talks between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the United States would welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan, but the scope and character of any dialogue are matters for India and Pakistan to determine.

He was also asked about updates on India’s internal investigations into the assassination attempt on Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Miller responded that, according to his understanding, this investigation is ongoing.