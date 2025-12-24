Universal Studios in Orlando celebrates Grinchmas holiday

Beloved character Grinch’s loyal dog, Max, instantly captured the audience’s attention as he entered the stage.

Every year, Universal Studios at Orlando Resorts celebrates the Grinchmas Holiday Spectacular. They work closely with professional trainers and animal rescue organisations to find dogs suited to play with Max. Each dog chosen for the role is a rescue, selected not only for their appearance but also for their calm temperament and friendly nature. The dogs must be comfortable around crowds, bright lights, and loud sounds, ensuring they can safely and happily perform in a live theatrical environment.

After selection, the dogs undergo a careful rehearsal process. They spend several days training alongside the Grinch and the Whos of Whoville, learning stage cues and movements. This preparation allows them to confidently interact with performers and hit key moments in the show, including sitting beside the Grinch or participating in playful interactions that draw laughter from the audience.

Audience reactions to Max are often immediate and enthusiastic. The moment he appears, audible gasps and smiles ripple through the crowd, making him one of the most memorable elements of the holiday production. For many visitors, Max’s presence adds an extra layer of charm and emotional connection to the performance.

Care for the dogs extends beyond their time on stage. After completing their run as Max, the dogs are typically adopted by their trainers or cast members, ensuring they transition into loving homes forever. This commitment reflects Universal’s emphasis on animal welfare and responsible performance practices.

Max’s role in the show mirrors the heart of the Grinch’s story, representing loyalty, compassion, and the power of kindness. Through thoughtful casting and care, Universal Studios ensures that Max continues to embody the spirit of Grinchmas, spreading joy to audiences year after year.