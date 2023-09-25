University of Karachi professors’ continue to boycott classes

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) Professors’ Association continued their protest due to which more than 46,000 students are facing academic loss, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Karachi University Professors’ Association announced to persist a complete boycott of classes until their demands are not met.

The ongoing protest by the Karachi University Professors’ Association has resulted in an academic loss for over 46,000 students.

The professors are demanding to pay their remaining dues of evening class professors be paid and morning class instructors receive additional relief. According to the Karachi University Professors’ Association, the Sindh government has not increased their salaries.

On the other hand, the Karachi University administration has stated that the M.Phil and Ph.D. fees for professors have been waived, and over Rs 1.15 billion have been disbursed within a year.

The administration has also urged the professors’ association to resolve the issues through negotiations instead of boycotting classes, as disrupting in education will only bring loss to the students academics.