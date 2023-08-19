30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

University student raped, blackmailed in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A shocking incident was reported from Islamabad, where a university student became the victim of sexual harassment and was subsequently blackmailed for six months for her videos, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the Shalimar Town police have registered the case of an incident regarding the sexual harassment of a university student in Islamabad.

READ: Islamia University: Scandal involving 5000 obscene videos shocks Bahawalpur

In the First Information Report (FIR), five suspects were nominated including Adnan, Bilal Zaman, Walid, and Sheikh Adeel.

As per FIR text, the girl was blackmailed for six months through videos, and she was also forced to give away her jewelry and cash.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.