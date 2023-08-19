University student raped, blackmailed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A shocking incident was reported from Islamabad, where a university student became the victim of sexual harassment and was subsequently blackmailed for six months for her videos, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the Shalimar Town police have registered the case of an incident regarding the sexual harassment of a university student in Islamabad.

In the First Information Report (FIR), five suspects were nominated including Adnan, Bilal Zaman, Walid, and Sheikh Adeel.

As per FIR text, the girl was blackmailed for six months through videos, and she was also forced to give away her jewelry and cash.