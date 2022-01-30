Sunday, January 30, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Unknown miscreants set Sahiwal school building on fire

test

SAHIWAL: Unknown miscreants set a government school on fire in the outskirts of Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The miscreants in the night time arson attack, after breaking locks set government boys school in village 97-6R on fire burning the school’s lab.

The fire gutted 16 computers in school laboratory, furniture and other things.

The blaze also damaged the principal’s office and other portions of the school premises.

Local rescue department’s fire tenders reached to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The deputy commissioner and local police officials also reached to the spot.

Police and forensic teams were inquiring into the incident, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that during the spate of terrorists violence in the past schools, particularly girls schools were targeted frequently to disrupt education.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.