Unknown miscreants set Sahiwal school building on fire

SAHIWAL: Unknown miscreants set a government school on fire in the outskirts of Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The miscreants in the night time arson attack, after breaking locks set government boys school in village 97-6R on fire burning the school’s lab.

The fire gutted 16 computers in school laboratory, furniture and other things.

The blaze also damaged the principal’s office and other portions of the school premises.

Local rescue department’s fire tenders reached to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The deputy commissioner and local police officials also reached to the spot.

Police and forensic teams were inquiring into the incident, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that during the spate of terrorists violence in the past schools, particularly girls schools were targeted frequently to disrupt education.

Comments